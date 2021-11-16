The station on the Chicago & Michigan Lake Shore Railroad heretofore known as Collinsville, has received the name of Mears, and promises to be one of the most important stations in the county. A station house will soon be erected, similar to the one nearly completed at Shelby, but containing larger accommodations for freight. A store 30x80, a saw-mill and hotel are to be completed within a year, and the contract for building the same will be let soon. $30,000 will barely cover the improvements which Mr. Mears proposes to make at this point, and in the immediate vicinity.
About three miles (west) of Mears lies Silver Lake, fed by a small stream called Silver Creek, and emptying into Lake Michigan, which is less than a mile distant. Some years ago a dam was built across the outlet, with the intention of making a water power at this point, but after gaining a head of nearly 20 feet, the water suddenly broke through, carrying everything before it. The timber which was killed on the overflowed land, is now being cleared away, and large fruit farms will soon be established near Silver Lake. From 20 to 40 men have been at work since the first of May, under the superintendence of Mr. Mears and some 30 acres have been cleared, and other improvements begun. A saw-mill and boarding house are going up near Lake Michigan, and a hotel will soon be built on the shore of Silver Lake, which is destined in the near future to be a popular place of summer resort.
Mr. Mears will remove his stock of goods from Pentwater early in the fall, and his only interest here after that time will be in real estate.
- From the Pentwater News, July 19,1872