The original route of the West Michigan Pike through Oceana County followed what is today known as Oceana Drive through Rothbury, New Era, Shelby and Hart to Smith Corners where it ran to Pentwater. Oceana County retains much of it rural character.
“Vintage Views Along the West Pike: From Sand Trails to US-31” is a pictorial history of Michigan’s most famous road. The historic West Michigan Pike, originally M-11, was the first continuous, improved road between Michigan City and Mackinaw City. This route along the Lake Michigan coast opened West Michigan automobile travel and tourism. The book depicts the adventure and romance of motoring on Michigan’s most prominent early highway. Vintage postcards, photographs, maps and ephemera illustrate this journey as you time-travel through the beautiful West Michigan landscape and quaint towns to hotels and cabins, tourist camps and state parks, and other stops along the road.