Postcard messages
Dear Girls,
We are now in Pentwater. We found two cabins overlooking Pentwater Lake. We had our lunch in the car as it was raining on the way up here. But it is nice now — we saw a rainbow. A sign that we will surely have a delightful time here in Pentwater.
- Aunt Flo & Uncle Bill
Postmarked Pentwater, 1928
Mailed to Saginaw, Mich.
Dear Mother and Mrs. C,
Stayed over here a night as we took so long taking all lake shore drive here and stopped to look over State Park at Muskegon. Had a swell room here and would like to stay longer.
- Bessie & Ernie
Postmarked Hart, date not legible