John Gurney Park
“The citizens of Hart have provided in John Gurney Park an attractive camp for the tourist, beautifully located on the banks of the river and provided with artesian water, electric lights, kitchens and rest rooms.”
— Tourist Guide of the West Michigan Pike, 1922
Tourists’ Pavilion
“Hart invites tourists to camp in the grove at John Gurney Park and provides them with an indoor community kitchen...the kitchen has an oil stove. Beside it is a contribution box into which tourists may drop coins to pay for the oil they use. Connected with the kitchen is a good-sized dance hall. When Hart planned the hall it was thought it would be an attraction to tourists. But Hart has found that tourists, after their day’s drive, would rather sleep than dance and regarded the noise and music a detriment to the camp rather than an enticement. So the dance hall may be converted to a rest room and shelter. John Gurney Park is a memorial to a Hart boy, Capt. John Gurney who was killed at Santiago, Cuba in the Spanish-American War.”
— The Grand Rapids Press, Aug. 29, 1924