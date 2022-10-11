Another Oceana Center Grange Penny Fair has come and gone. The 97th annual fall fundraiser took place this past Saturday in the 117-year-old building that sits at the center of Oceana County, near the corner of Scout Road and 112th Avenue.
Many in the community have attended their events over the years, including the Penny Fair, 4-H meetings, or their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade each March 17. But many may wonder, what is the Grange? Just what is it all about?
According to the National Grange website, a group of dedicated men, having faith in God, their fellow men, and the future, formed the Patrons of Husbandry on December 4, 1867. Today, the organization is known as the Grange. Their desire was to preserve and expand American democracy. Membership hit the 1 million mark around 1880 and dropped to around 450,000 in the 70s. According to the American Profile website, there are currently over 200,000 members involved in 1700 chapters across the nation.
The National Grange website goes on to say, the Grange strengthens individuals, families and communities through grassroots action, service, education, advocacy and agriculture awareness. Since their founding in 1867, they have strived to live by their motto, “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.”
On the 100th Anniversary of the Oceana Center Grange, the Oceana Herald Journal wrote, “100 years ago, on January 16, 1903 several people gathered at the Albert Doolittle home near 112th Avenue and Scout Road for the very first Oceana Center Grange meeting. Many current members are descendants of the original 41 charter members. The permanent hall was built in 1905 on land donated by Doolittle. Members donated logs for the structure and George Hobby built the stone foundation for $48.75. The flooring was milled at Gales Pond and it cost $2.50 to have the wooden floor installed back then.”
At one time there were 17 granges in Oceana County. Those Granges the Historical Society has records for include Benona Center, Blooming Valley, Elbridge, Ferry, Hart and Hart Juvenile Grange, North Weare, Pomona, Sylvan and Walkerville. In 1982, it was reported there were still three active granges in Oceana County — Blooming Valley, Elbridge and Oceana Center. Currently, the only active Grange left in Oceana County; in fact of all the granges in Muskegon, Newaygo, Mason and Oceana County is the Oceana Center Grange.
The Grange is not a secret society. Anyone age 14 years and up can join and become a member. Member may hold any number of various officer titles and be involved in any number of worthwhile endeavors on behalf of the Grange. Anyone having ever attended a Grange meeting may have witnessed their formal proceedings as various officers participated in a type of ceremony. Besides President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, office titles, borrowed from the traditional titles of offices on British farm estates, include Master, Overseer, Lecturer, Chaplain, Steward, Gatekeeper, Ceres, Pomona and Flora.
Next week check back to read more about other county granges and memories from local residents and members. Anyone with personal memories or past records is encouraged to reach out to the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society.