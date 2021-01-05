One of the best parts of living in a small town is receiving a call from friends who share a love of our history.
Last month, I took a call from Jan (Thomas) at the Oceana’s Herald-Journal. The office was being recarpeted, and in moving furniture, they came across a treasure trove behind a credenza. It seems the carpet had not been changed for many years. What was found was of interest to local history buffs, and of special interest to me.
There was an 1895 Oceana County Plat Book. These are very useful in seeing the landowners, road names and there are sketches of our early pioneers. It had fallen into hiding and was lost for a generation.
It must have been the property of Jack Corbin, owner of the Hart Journal in the ‘60s. Among the other papers were abstracts in his name, journals, pictures and a ledger from the Dayharsh brothers.
The Dayharsh family is one of the oldest names in the county. As a boy, I would stop into the Journal to talk with Jack, watch him set type with hot lead on the Linotype and run the presses.
Of special interest to me were the pictures found. Many were pictures of the early pioneers with a few of Camp Houk.
The camp is where we live, and I am always interested in learning more about that gathering of our local Grand Army of the Republic Veterans that was held from 1880 to 1918. It is in the exact center of Oceana County and was a popular event for many years. Families drove their teams to the camp, and would stay for a week in a tent in the woods. It is located on the Reunions Creek, an old Indian burial ground on the reservation. Four townships were granted to the Flat River Band of the Ottawa Indians by President Grant, thus the name Reunions.
Ted Houk, a veteran of the Civil War, knew of the grounds and the Oceana Veterans bought it to hold their annual encampment.
These treasures, along with thousands more are housed in the Chadwick-Munger House at 114 Dryden St. in Hart. It is the headquarters of the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, a group of volunteers who are dedicated to saving and cataloging the history of our county and its families. We are a 501©3, tax-deductible organization that opens its doors on Wednesdays for those interested in researching their own history.
Our obituary files are extensive, our family histories are cataloged, and our photos are extraordinary. Our presence is also in Mears. We have the Swift Lathers’ home as our museum; the William D. Lathers Transportation Museum full of dune buggies, cars and tractors; the Swedish Church and also the Golden Town Hall.
We are always seeking and in need of new members to join us in preserving our rich heritage. If you are interested, you may call our headquarters on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our phone number is 231-873-2600. We have a very dedicated core of wonderful people there doing the important work of saving Oceana County history.