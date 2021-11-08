Looking for a sweet dog who is good with children? This may be the dog for you! Matilda is a really, really nice dog. In addition to being friendly and loving, Matilda is eager to please and knows basic commands. She also loves going on her daily walks. Matilda is a medium-sized and spayed 3-year-old mix who is ready for a loving home.
Matilda is available for adoption from Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 and leave a message to be placed on this dog’s adoption list. No obligation, but it reserves your place in line on the list. The shelter will contact people in the order they are on the list. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or email johnny2lips@gmail.com.