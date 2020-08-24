My name is Tessa. I am a 3-year-old spayed female. I love to play fetch. I am also really sweet and friendly. Plus, I am great at walking on a leash. I have been behaving myself at the shelter and making the most of my time here, but I really would like my own family. Is there someone out there who will take me home? If you would like to visit me, please call the shelter at 861-5395. It’s OK to just come and say “Hi”, and play fetch with me at the shelter. This is a good way for me to show you how nice I am!
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.