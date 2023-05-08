Wrigley is an awesome dog. She is spayed and ready for her “furever” home. This gal is approximately five years old and loves to “talk” to other dogs. Wrigley is also friendly and fun to spend time with outside.
Wrigley is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.