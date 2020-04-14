Pet of the week

Say “Hello”, to this adorable gal. Her name is “Sissy”. It seems that black dogs, just like black cats, are often overlooked for some reason. But it’s certainly not because they don’t make great pets! Sissy deserves to be in a home where she can share her love 24/7. Sissy loves going for a nice walk and “cuddling-up” afterwards. Perhaps you are that special person who will provide Sissy with a loving-forever-home. Call the Shelter if interested in Sissy at 861- 5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is located at 2185 Baseline Road, between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.