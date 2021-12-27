These three adorable felines are available for adoption. Yes, that is mom and her two kittens. You can take one, two, or all three home. They are all very sweet and lovable.
Cats and dogs are available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35, and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95, and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or e-mail johnny2lips@gmail.com.