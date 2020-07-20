Hi. My name is Jumanji. I am a five-year-old boy. And, yes, I have been neutered. I really would like a new family. I don’t understand why I am in the shelter. They say my owner passed away, which makes me sad. I am friendly, and I like people. Is there someone out there who will take me home? I promise to bring joy and happiness to your lives. If you would like to visit me, please call the shelter at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com or text 231-730-3906 if you need an ID tag.