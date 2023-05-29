Nikki is a three year old, spayed female who has a whole lot of love to give. Her markings are very unique and special. Nikki is good on a leash and enjoys daily walks. She is laid back, but it would probably be good if she was the only dog in the house. Nikki is available for adoption. Please call 861-5395 for more information about Nikki.
Nikki is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.