These adorable little kittens will soon be available for adoption. They are friendly and eating both soft and hard food.
These kittens will be available for adoption soon from Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 and leave a message to be placed on these kittens’ adoption list. No obligation, but it reserves your place in line on the list. The shelter will contact people in the order they are on the list. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if vaccinated.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or email johnny2lips@gmail.com.