My name is Lucky. But it should be Happy, cause I am a very happy boy. I love people and love going for walks. I am a one-year-old boy, up to date on my shots, and was scheduled to get “fixed” Dec. 29. Please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 to arrange a visit.
L.A.S.S.I. provides free, engraved pet ID tags to pet owners in Oceana County. E-mail Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and accepts donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.