If you are looking for a dog who is friendly, walks good on a leash, and likes to play fetch, then this three-year-old boy is the dog for you! Buster is a 55 pound neutered Boxer/Beagle mix who is ready for his forever home. Are you ready to give Buster a new home?
Buster is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or email johnny2lips@gmail.com.