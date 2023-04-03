This fine looking girl’s name is Lena. Lena is very unique; she has one brown eye and one light blue eye. Lena will be getting spayed soon. She is an energetic girl who would be great for someone who walks or runs on a regular basis, has a fenced yard or has access to a dog park. Lena is friendly and about one year old.
Lena is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.