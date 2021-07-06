Mattis is the name of this super friendly and energetic girl. She loves playing in the shelter play area and going for walks. She is approximately 10 months old and recently spayed. If you would like to visit Mattis, you may come directly to the shelter or call the shelter staff at 861-5395 to arrange an appointment to see her.
It is highly recommended that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com or text 231-730-3906 if you need a free ID tag.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Road, between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday (or by appointment).
The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.