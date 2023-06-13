Dice
Male
8 weeks
$35
Say “Hello” to Dice. This playful and loving boy is eight weeks old and ready for his “furever” home. Dice is easy to handle and enjoys cuddling.
Dice is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.