Lemon
Female
Approx: 2 years
Look at this beautiful girl who weighs only 31 pounds. Her name is Lemon. Lemon is spayed and two years old. She is easy to walk on a leash and friendly. And she also has adorable brown eyes. If you would like to meet Lemon, please call the Oceana County Animal Shelter 861-5395.
Lemon is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.