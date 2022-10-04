This sweet girl’s name is Cherry. Cherry is a senior mixed-boxer dog. She is friendly and loves people. Cherry is looking for a quiet and loving home. Are you that special person who will give her a special place to live out her senior years?
If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.