Isn’t he a handsome boy? His name is Oakley, and he needs a new home. Oakley is friendly and gets along well with large dogs and children. He also loves to play with squeaky toys. Oakley is three years old, crate trained and ready for you to take him home.
Oakley is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.