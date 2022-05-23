This is Zippy. Zippy is a two-year-old male who is friendly and playful. Zippy was abandoned by his owner and is eager to find his new home. A fenced-in area where he could run and play would be ideal for Zippy.
Zippy is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or email johnny2lips@gmail.com.