Hello, folks! Looking for a friendly guy to hang out with? If so, I’m your guy. My name is Jericho, and I am one-year-old. I like to play and go for walks. If you look at my face, you might notice the little white spot that almost looks like a heart — pretty cool, huh?
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.