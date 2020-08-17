Pet of the Week

My name is Max, but some people call me Maximilian for fun. I am a 3-year-old Collie mix. And, yes, I am a boy and I have been neutered. I love to chase frisbees and enjoy flying up through the air trying to catch them. Sometimes I am even successful!
I am really sweet and love attention. Guess what? I am also great at walking on a leash! Is there someone out there who will take me home? I promise to bring happiness to your lives. If you would like to visit me, please call the shelter at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is located at 2185 Baseline Road, between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. - noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter's Facebook page or check out the shelter's pets on Petfinder.com.