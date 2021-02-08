Woof! My name is Alexis. I am a two-year-old Lab. I am up-to-date on my vaccinations, and I have been “fixed” so I can’t get pregnant. I am also house-trained. I am a little shy, but I do love people once I get to know them. We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is located at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.