Will you give this guy a new home? His name is Bear and he is a 9 year old neutered fluffy mix.
Bear was surrendered by his owner. Bear is good with adults, but not small children.
Bear is available for adoption and can be seen at the Oceana County Animal Shelter. Call 231-861-5395 for more information.
The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or e-mail johnny2lips@gmail.com.