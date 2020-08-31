My name really fits me. At least that’s what all of the volunteers at the shelter keep telling me! What is my name? It’s Sweetie Boy. I am about nine months old and still have that awesome puppy energy. I love to chase balls and enjoy people and other dogs. People keep saying I am really sweet, and how great I am at walking on a leash. I really want someone to love and love me back. Is there someone out there who will give me a new home? If you would like to visit me, please call the shelter at 861-5395.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.