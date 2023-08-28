This four year old boy has limited vision, but has unconditional love. His name is Oakley, and he loves going for walks. Oakley gets along great with people and larger dogs. Oakley was in bad shape when he arrived at the shelter, but he has healed up nicely. Oakley is ready for a “furever” home.
Oakley is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed. Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.