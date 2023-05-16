Ben is a seven-year-old, 70 pound boy who came into the shelter in poor shape. He was missing a lot of hair on his back, but the hair is growing back nicely. Ben loves to go on walks and is pretty laid back. He doesn’t like to be left alone though, and should be crated if left alone at home. Ben is ready for his forever home.
Ben is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.