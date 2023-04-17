This guy will melt your heart. His name is Oakley. Oakley is neutered and is about four years old. When Oakley came into the shelter his fur was in bad shape, but he is looking good now. Oakley loves to go on walks and gets along with other dogs, but he doesn’t like cats. Oakley is vision impaired, but does great getting around with the sight that he still has. Are you that “special angel” who will give Oakley a loving and caring home?
Oakley is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.