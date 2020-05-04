This poor gal has been through a lot. Her name is Phoebe, and she is looking for that special person/family that will give her a loving home. Her eye is being treated and has improved immensely since she came into the shelter. She is approximately one-year-old and up-to-date on shots and has been spayed. She is a little stand-offish at first, but warms up when she learns she can trust you. Are you that special person/family that will give this special-needs cat a home? If interested, call the shelter at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.