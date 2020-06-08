Hi. My name is Spike. Did you see me last week? If so, why didn’t you come and take me home? I am very lonely. I am really a happy dog, but not having a family makes me sad. I love when the volunteers play with me in the play area at the shelter and take me for walks. I know that I shouldn’t pull so hard on the leash, but I am trying to do better. It’s just that I get excited to be outside. Since I am just a little over a year old, I am still learning how to behave. But I really want to be a good dog. I like other dogs at the shelter, and I never bark at them because I know that not polite.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.