Mr. Chow says, “Howdy”! Mr. Chow is a very pleasant dog to be around. He is very laid back and mild mannered, and he is very easy to walk. Mr. Chow needs a new home and whoever makes him part of their family will enjoy many years of loving companionship. For more information call (861-5395) or visit the Oceana County Animal Shelter. The shelter is next to the Oceana County Airport.
Mr. Chow is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35, and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.