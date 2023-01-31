This handsome boy’s name is Shadow. Shadow was surrendered to the shelter as his owner was no longer able to care for him. Shadow is a good boy who walks well on a leash and enjoys to play and be loved up.
Shadow is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35, and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95, and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.