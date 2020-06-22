Hello there! Would you like to take me home? My name is Paige. Don’t I have a cute name? I think it fits me perfectly. But, I wouldn’t mind if you decided to give me a different name as all I want is a nice home and someone to love me. I am a young gal, up-to-date on my vaccinations, house-trained, and I have had that operation so I cannot get pregnant. The people at the shelter say that I am very sweet and have a big heart. They also say I am a bit shy. But I just need a little time to get to know people, then I come right out of my shell. If you would like to visit me or have any questions about me, please, please, please, call the shelter at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. - noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag