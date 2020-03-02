Say “Hello,” once again to Duncan. There are certain dogs that always get overlooked by people looking to adopt a forever friend. Duncan seems to be one of those dogs. It seems that black dogs are often overlooked for some reason. Duncan loves playing fetch and then going for a nice walk. This is what he is really looking for from his “forever friend,” someone to “throw a ball and walk by his side.” Perhaps you are that special person and will provide him with a loving forever home. Call the shelter if interested in Duncan at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.