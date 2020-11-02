Gee, what’s a guy got to do to get adopted? It’s me, Howie, once again. I really, really want a home. I love people and am very, very friendly. I love to play, so I can be a lot of fun. I am house-trained, up-to-date on all of my vaccinations and neutered. If you come to the shelter and visit me, I know you will easily fall in love with me. Please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 to arrange a visit.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is located at 2185 Baseline d., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.