Check out this handsome boy. His name is Donnie, and he is about six months old. Donnie was very shy when he came into the shelter, but has gained a lot of confidence and loves attention. Donnie is available for adoption at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.
If you are interested in possibly adopting Donnie, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the OCEANA County Animal Shelter.