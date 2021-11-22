Looking for a loving and affectionate dog who is house-trained and up-to-date with her vaccinations? If so, Fiona is the dog for you! Fiona loves going on her daily walks and does good on a leash. Fiona is ready for a home where she can be loved and give love daily.
Fiona is available for adoption from Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 and leave a message to be placed on this dog’s adoption list. No obligation, but it reserves your place in line on the list. The shelter will contact people in the order they are on the list. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906, call 861-4777, or email johnny2lips@gmail.com.