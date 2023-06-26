This gal had nine puppies seven weeks ago and will be ready for her forever home in a week or so. Come out to shelter now and meet her. She is such a sweet girl. Her name is Lana, and she is the absolutely sweetest dog ever. You will be amazed at how sweet she is. If you are looking for a loving dog, Lana is for you.
Lana is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35, and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.