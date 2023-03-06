This very loving dog needs someone to take him in and give him a nice home. His name is Oakley, and he is about four years old. Oakley is being treated for neglect and all medical expenses are being paid for by L.A.S.S.I. Oakley has been neutered.
Oakley is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.