Do you want to be an angel? All you have to do is take me home! I am an old guy who loves people (but not cats). I also love going for walks. My name is Conrad. I get around really good for someone who has cataracts. I use my other senses to understand what’s going on around me, such as all the people who come and adopt other dogs. I always hope they will take me, but they never do. I have been the featured pet before but no one has come to take me home yet. You could also simply give me a foster home if you aren’t ready to adopt. I have been at the shelter for a long time. They take good care of me, but I want someone I can love for 24 hours every day. If you come to the shelter and visit me, I know we will fall in love with each other. Will you be my angel? Please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 to arrange a visit with me.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.
