Meow! My name is Cruz. I would love to go home with you. Why don’t you come to the shelter and visit me? I am very friendly. I am a 2-year-old boy who just got “fixed.” I know we will fall in love with each other if we just get the chance. Please call the shelter at 231-861-5395 if you have any questions.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.