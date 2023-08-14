This friendly guy’s name is Malfoy. He is five years old and has been neutered. Malfoy has also had his front claws removed. He loves people, but doesn’t get along with dogs or other cats. Malfoy is a very nice cat.
Malfoy is available for adoption from the Oceana County Animal Control. If interested, please call the shelter at 231-861-5395. The adoption fee for cats is $35 and you receive certificates for $25 towards spay/neuter and $10 towards rabies if not already done. The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and you will receive a $50 certificate good for spay/neuter if needed.
Every dog should have an ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. provides free dog ID tags to all Oceana County residents. To request tags, send a text to 231-730-3906. Free tags are also available at the Oceana County Animal Shelter.