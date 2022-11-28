Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Windy at times late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Windy at times late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.