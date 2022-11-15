Dear Editor:
I am genuinely grateful to the voters of the Village of Shelby for supporting me in my bid for re-election as Shelby village president Nov. 8th. I assure you that your confidence and trust in me will not be taken lightly. I intend to work closely with the Shelby Village Council and Shelby Village Administrator Brady Selner over the next two years in order to fulfill our objective of moving the village in a positive direction through the completion of several projects that will upgrade the village's infrastructure and appearance, improve the quality of life for our residents and provide a brighter future for the community.
Again, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve you.
PAUL INGLIS, Shelby Village President
218 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby