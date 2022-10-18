Dear Editor:
Many folks have come and gone since the 35 students graduated from Pentwater High School in 1979. And it is with as a backdrop I write to express a belief that the time has come for level
minded folks to come together in a responsible manner to all the folks who share the tax burden in Pentwater Schools…..a burden indeed to working families.
The class of 1979 was celebrated as the largest class to have graduated from PHS….and this was done before so-called improvements began in the late 1980s.. To many folks at that time, it was apparent that families were getting smaller and many past graduates of PHS moved away to greener pastures to pursue their dreams. Yet despite the evidence, those with influence insisted
that expansion was necessary and by doing so would entice others to move to Pentwater to
raise their children…..but the student count has proven otherwise.
I believe the time has come to consider making Pentwater School a magnet school for Pre-K thru eighth grade. Doing so would allow the citizens, both permanent and temporary to see better use of their tax dollars. This should be implemented over six to seven years thus allowing the school systems to our north and south to integrate Pentwater High School age students into their systems…offering students a wider range of opportunities. By doing so we are assured that Pentwater is making its own choices before dwindling numbers and underutilization become too great a burden and the school I graduated from in 1977 becomes a fading memory.
I will be voting no for any further increase that continue PPS down the road to oblivion.
DAN HOOKER
586 Sixth St., Pentwater