Most of my life I’ve been making people laugh. I guess I was born with some sort of standup gene. Even though I was a nerdy kid, I learned that having the ability to crack people up was a sure route to popularity.
I remember in seventh grade, our school had a talent show. I was very shy, but somehow I got up the nerve to get up in front of the entire school and do my impersonation of President Kennedy at a press conference. You guys out there who are my age will remember those pressers, which the entire nation looked forward to every week. Kennedy had such a wonderful quick-on-the-draw wit, and he always had reporters, and us, in stitches. Plus, he was sooo handsome. Even I, a little 12-year-old, was a religious fan.
Anyway, one of my talents has always been impersonation. I’m very good at imitating voices and people, and I tell you, I really became President Kennedy that night. The whole audience, kids, parents, teachers, were rolling in the aisles. I’ll never forget it, the thrill of the laughter and the applause. My teachers were amazed. They said it was like there was a whole other person inside of me, that had been waiting to come out. From that day on, I had status.
Anyway, the reason I’m telling you this is because last week I received a lovely e-mail from a reader, about my recent column, “Poopsie for President.” “It was wonderful and had me laughing,” she wrote. “Thank you for a little levity in these difficult times.”
Over the years, I’ve received dozens of cards and e-mails, and comments on the street, from readers about how much they appreciate my column and look forward to it. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard, “You give me my weekly laugh.” Perhaps the most touching was the card I received from a Shelby fan, when I was in the hospital recovering from that terrible ATV accident. “Please return to writing for the paper soon. You are the highlight of my homebound week.” I burst into tears when I read that.
In these tough and frightening days, when so many of us are homebound now, living in fear of the unknown, our jobs suspended, income curtailed, investments tanking, the future looking bleaker than we could ever have imagined, the thing that can and will sustain us is being able to laugh. Why? Because when we’re feeling overwhelmed by worry and fear, humor puts things in perspective. When we can laugh at something, it loses its power over us.
That old Reader’s Digest section, “Laughter, the Best Medicine,” is right on the mark. Countless studies have shown how powerful a role humor plays in reducing stress and even curing illness, including cancer. There have also been studies on the qualities successful leaders, particularly politicians, possess. Guess what? The most important was a sense of humor.
Each of us has a mission in life. It looks like mine is keeping you laughing. While my columns aren’t always humorous—I do write about serious things, as you know—during this very trying time, I figured levity is perhaps the best antidote to pandemic pandemonium. So here’s this week’s dose. It concerns a topic close to everyone’s heart, or, well, another body part: toilet paper.
As you’re all undoubtedly aware, there has been a run on this essential item. All the stores are out of it. Somehow, people got it into their heads that the coronavirus was causing the world to run out of TP and started hoarding it at fantastic rates. Now this, of course, is completely untrue. The only reason there’s no toilet paper on the shelves is because the myth became a self-fulfilling prophecy. If we’d all calm down, we’d see that there’s plenty of everything, for everyone. Including toilet paper.
The other day I was talking with Dave Hansen of Hansen Foods in Hart, and asked him when he’d be getting more TP in.
“Oh, we get it in, but it’s gone like that,” he replied. Then, because Dave is relentlessly philosophical, he added, “It’s not the end of the world. People will figure out what we did before toilet paper. “They’ll live.”
“Does that mean that the next thing you’ll be running out of is ears of corn?” I teased. He roared at that one.
Yup. If you grew up in rural America, with an outhouse, you probably used corn cobs to, well, you know. Or the good old Sears Roebuck Catalogue.
From the 1870s through at least the 1940s, that item did double duty. And today, if you talk to anyone who grew up on a farm in the 1920s, or 30s, or 40s, they remember the Sears Catalogue. Esther Moul, of the Oceana Historic Society, told me that when she was a little girl in the 1930s, there was no such thing as commercial toilet paper, or a bathroom, on their family farm. In the outhouse, the Sears Catalogue was a faithful friend.
“The pages were very thin,” she recalled. “They did the job fine!”
Esther’s very first memory of toilet paper is still vivid after 85 years.
“I was around five, and we went into town,” she recalled. “We visited the Dorshes, who had a place above one of the stores. It was very fancy, to me. Well, I had to use the bathroom and Mrs. Dorsh led me to a heated room with a real toilet! I’d never seen anything like it. I was awed. I sat down and did my business, and when I looked for the Sears Catalogue, I saw, instead, a roll of actual toilet paper. I pulled some down and a little music box began to play! Oh my—I thought I’d gone to heaven!”
In the old, old days, the human race couldn’t afford to be particular when it came to cleansing after elimination. They utilized nature—usually grass or leaves or corn cobs or hay or whatever was around. The ancient Greeks used clay and stone. The Romans, famed for their elaborate baths and plumbing systems that featured the precursor of the modern toilet, were more fastidious, employing sponges and salt water. And there have always been rags.
So when did we get toilet paper? In 1857. The inventor was a New York entrepreneur named Joseph Gayetty, who came up with sheets of manila hemp infused with aloe, dispensed in Kleenex-type boxes. Gayetty claimed that his product cured hemorrhoids and took such pride in it that he had his name printed on every sheet. Unfortunately, this early TP had limited success, because when people discovered that other forms of paper, like newspapers, books and catalogues, could do the job, they figured, why pay for something you can get for free?
We’re all familiar with Scott paper products, right? Well, people have been using them since 1890. That was when inventor brothers Clarence and Irvin Scott were on a roll and came up with the innovation that changed the world—toilet paper on a roll.
There was only one problem with the Scotts’ brainchild. Consumers were too embarrassed to ask for it. In Victorian America, you never, ever discussed bodily functions. To go to a public place like a drugstore and ask for—gasp—toilet paper was just too improper. And really, it wasn’t until pretty recently—like within the last 20 or 30 years—that the words “toilet paper” came into public acceptance in TV commercials and shows. Today we don’t even bat an eye, but many of us can remember when the ads delicately referred to it as “bathroom tissue,” and it was forbidden to show an actual toilet onscreen.
As the 20th century ushered in sit-down flush toilets and indoor plumbing, TP was finally embraced by society. However, it was still a rather coarse product until 1928, when the Hoberg Paper Company came out with a gentler version they named Charmin. The ad campaign for Charmin was daring—a beautiful woman hinting at softness and femininity. It paid off—Charmin is still around. And its later slogan—“Pleeze! Don’t squeeze the Charmin!”— became such a familiar phrase in American life that, according to a 1978 TV Guide poll, Mr. Whipple, the guy who said it, was the third best-known man in America, behind former President Richard Nixon and the Reverend Billy Graham! TP sure had come a long way.
So, that’s the story of toilet paper. And now, if you’re still convinced there’s a shortage, don’t worry. I think the country still has ample supplies of hay.