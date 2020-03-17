Poopsie Mae all the way
Dear Editor:
The latest pearl from Mary Beth Crain reminds me of the book/movie being there. It isn’t too hard to imagine a press conference, Poopsie would sit on the cushion set on the lectern in front of the microphones... “Miss Poopsie! What should be done about the Stock Market?” someone would ask. “Meow.” she’d say. “Do you mean we can just be confident that the Stock Market will return to pre-virus activity?” some talking head would say... “Meow” she’d answer. “Do you mean that the Stock Market is only an INDICATOR of business vitality — and not business itself — so will be self-correcting and, in time will reflect the actual level of business activity?”. To this, Poopsie would raise a front paw to her tongue for a quick lick. Shutters would thunder as the photographers click away... There would be a voice-over from the studio, “And there you have it. Without waffling or equivocation, a sure, definite statement. We haven’t had a candidate so sure since Franklin Roosevelt.....
I do think Oceana’s Herald-Journal should start printing bumper stickers “Poopsie Mae for President.” I bet I’m not the only one who would put one on their car. It could have the paper’s logo on one end, then the large block print following. It could also help the paper avoid having to endorse a candidate. While not getting the national attention that the Alfred E. Newman, or Pat Paulsen for president campaigns did in 1968, I think it could grow into something big
Seriously though, I think “Poopsie Mae” stickers would be big sellers this summer, and as the vacationers go back home, will take the bit of Oceana with them, in addition to the pastries, fudge, clothes, sand, pictures and memories. People are already fed up with politics, and noise. We know that the election will come down to anybody against Trump. A Poopsie Mae for President sticker would be a much needed break from all of that, Besides, at $2-$5 a pop, the bumper decoration could raise money for much needed local causes and services.
DOUGLAS HICKMAN
332 Cherry St. Blissfield